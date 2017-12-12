Rams' Tavon Austin: Rushes for six yards Sunday
Austin had one carry for six yards and had negative-nine receiving yards and a lost fumble in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Austin actually wasn't targeted by Jared Goff in the game, but the receiving yards and lost fumble came on the final play of the game as the Rams used laterals as a last ditch effort, and Austin was the unlucky man. The 26-year-old speedster continues to have a minimal impact despite the Rams' revamped offense, and has yet to reach 50 yards from scrimmage in a game this season.
