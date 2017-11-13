Rams' Tavon Austin: Rushes twice for five yards

Austin played only 11 of 66 offensive snaps and rushed twice for just five yards during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.

Austin wasn't targeted in the passing game for a second consecutive week, and he has just seven receptions for 43 yards through nine games for the campaign. Not exactly the usage fantasy owners are coveting from a wide receiver. At this stage of the season, it's pretty clear that Austin is primarily locked in as a change-of-pace option out of the backfield. While his speed and vision in space still enable him to be a big-play threat, he checks out as a low-floor, low-ceiling asset in the majority of settings because of his limited role.