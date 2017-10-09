Rams' Tavon Austin: Scores rushing touchdown Sunday

Austin caught three of five targets for 14 yards Sunday against the Seahawks. He also carried six times for 27 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble.

Austin couldn't generate much efficiency on the ground or through the air, but he got the scoring started with an explosive 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The nine touches were a season high for Austin, but the results illustrate that he is still fairly reliant on big plays for any sort of tangible fantasy value. He should remain in this utility role looking ahead to the Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars.