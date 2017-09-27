Rams' Tavon Austin: Starts week with limited practice

Austin (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Austin was removed in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 41-39 win over the 49ers, finishing with three catches for 14 yards, zero receptions and a lost fumble on a kick return. While he's apparently making progress in the concussion protocol, Austin figures to again fill a limited role if he's able to play Sunday in Dallas.