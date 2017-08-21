Rams' Tavon Austin: Still 'day-to-day'

Head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Austin (hamstring) remains "day-to-day," Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

In an ideal world, McVay would like Austin to get some reps in the Rams' next preseason game Saturday versus the Chargers. However, the Rams will likely continue to take a cautious approach with their receiving corps taking shape following the addition of Sammy Watkins and emergence of rookie Cooper Kupp in the slot.