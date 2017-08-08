Rams' Tavon Austin: Still not practicing

Austin (hamstring) hasn't returned to practice but is still considered day-to-day,ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reports.

Austin missed the offseason program while recovering from wrist surgery and has now sat out the past week of training camp. The missed time normally wouldn't be a big deal for a veteran, but Austin is trying to learn a new offensive system, with the Rams hoping he can make more of an impact as an outside receiver and deep threat. He probably won't see as much work from the slot as in previous seasons, considering the Rams have a bunch of options for that position -- namely Cooper Kupp -- along with a clear talent deficit at outside receiver behind Robert Woods. It's fair to question whether Austin can successfully fill the role the team has in mind, particularly considering he was remarkably inefficient last season (4.8 yards per target) in a role he's more comfortable with.