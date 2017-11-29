Rams' Tavon Austin: Totals 16 yards
Austin carried the ball five times for 17 yards and caught three passes for a loss of a yard during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.
The catches tied a season high and snapped a three-game catchless streak for the former first-round pick. The Rams are trying to find ways to use the unique skillset of Austin and he saw 27 offensive snaps on Sunday, but he just doesn't really fit in with what new head coach Sean McVay is trying to do. Austin has four times as many carries as catches this season and -- despite all that speed -- is averaging just 4.5 yards per touch and has two plays of 20 or more yards this season.
