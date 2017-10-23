Rams' Tavon Austin: Totals 42 yards from scrimmage
Austin caught both his targets for 15 yards and rushed three times for 27 yards during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.
Austin's longest rush went for 17 yards, and it was encouraging to see him more involved in the offense. Still, the speedster was on the field for just 19 of 80 offensive snaps. With only seven receptions, 34 receiving yards and 135 rushing yards, Austin offers limited fantasy value. He has the big-play potential to find the end zone, but his role in the offense is too small to rely on him in most settings. There's a chance his usage increases following Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.
More News
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Plays just nine snaps in Week 6•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Scores rushing touchdown Sunday•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Active in rushing attack Sunday•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Fine to face Cowboys•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Full practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...