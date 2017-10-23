Rams' Tavon Austin: Totals 42 yards from scrimmage

Austin caught both his targets for 15 yards and rushed three times for 27 yards during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

Austin's longest rush went for 17 yards, and it was encouraging to see him more involved in the offense. Still, the speedster was on the field for just 19 of 80 offensive snaps. With only seven receptions, 34 receiving yards and 135 rushing yards, Austin offers limited fantasy value. He has the big-play potential to find the end zone, but his role in the offense is too small to rely on him in most settings. There's a chance his usage increases following Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.