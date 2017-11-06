Rams' Tavon Austin: Totals 43 yards from scrimmage

Austin rushed six times for 34 yards and finished with nine receiving yards during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.

Austin wasn't credited with a target or reception in the contest and now has just seven catches for 43 yards this season. The speedster has done most of his damage on the ground with 31 carries for 169 rushing yards and a score. It's unlikely his involvement in the offense increases moving forward -- especially with the Rams averaging the most points per game in the league. As a result of his limited role, Austin is extremely difficult to rely on in the majority of fantasy settings.