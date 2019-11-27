Play

Rapp registered 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed in Monday's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Rapp has averaged nearly 10 tackles per game over the Rams' past four contests, taking advantage of an increased snap share since fellow safety John Johnson (shoulder) was placed on IR in mid-October.

