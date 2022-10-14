Rapp (ribs) was listed as a full participant on the Rams' injury report Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rapp was limited with a rib injury during practice last week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. The safety returned to practice in a limited fashion again Wednesday, but he now appears ready to suit up for Week 6 against the Panthers. Rapp recorded 16 tackles over the first four games of the season, and his availability this Sunday should be a big boost for the Rams' banged-up secondary.