Rams head coach Sean McVay said Rapp (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rapp was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a rib injury during Monday's loss to the 49ers. Per Rodrigue, McVay said Wednesday that the issue shouldn't impact Rapp's status for Week 5, but it appears that may not be the case. Fellow defensive back Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is set to miss a few weeks, so the Rams secondary could be without two of their top safeties for Sunday's matchup against Dallas.