Coach Sean McVay said that Rapp (knee) has a grade two ligament sprain and will go on IR, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rapp was forced to exit Sunday's win against the Seahawks, and it seems probable he will be on the shelf for at least a month. The Rams are hoping that the second-year safety can return to the field in short order, though Rodrigue reports his absence will likely extend four weeks or more. Four of Rapp's five starts on the season have come since Week 4, with 44 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception being tallied to his name overall. Given his absence, Jordan Fuller will be thrust into a starting role at the strong safety position.