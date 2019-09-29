Play

Rapp (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie second-round pick made an immediate impact on the Rams' defense with 17 tackles over the first three games. Rapp is a rotational piece, though, and Marqui Christian is expected to have an increased role in his absence.

