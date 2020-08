Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he expects Rapp (knee) to be available Week 1 versus Dallas, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rapp had a "dynamic" day of work with athletic trainers according to Rodrigue, so it looks as though his recovery is proceeding on track. The starting free safety is coming off an excellent rookie season, in which he notched 100 tackles (62 solo), eight defended passes and two interceptions across 15 contests.