Rams' Taylor Rapp: Expected to practice Monday
RotoWire Staff
Coach Sean McVay expects Rapp (knee) to practice Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Rapp warmed up with his teammates in full gear Saturday, and he's expected to be a full participant come Monday's practice.
