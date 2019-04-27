The Rams selected Rapp in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

Rapp (6-feet, 208 pounds) probably projects more as a strong safety than a centerfielder, which seemingly might overlap a bit with incumbent starter John Johnson, who posted 119 tackles last year. Rapp will eventually compete for the starting spot currently held by Eric Weddle, no doubt a stopgap measure despite his name recognition. Rapp was unable to run a clean 40 time due to a hip issue, but he posted excellent agility numbers at the combine (6.82-second three-cone drill, 3.99-second 20-yard shuttle).

