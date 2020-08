Coach Sean McVay said Sunday that he's hopeful Rapp (knee) will be available for Sept. 13's season-opener against the Cowboys, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

McVay also said he's hopeful to have Rapp back at practice within a week. The starting safety has remained off the field since suffering a knee injury during Tuesday's practice. When healthy, Rapp should return consisted fantasy value in IDP formats.