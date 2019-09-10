Rams' Taylor Rapp: Impresses in debut
Rapp recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.
The Rams' second-round selection this spring made an impact when on the field, as he played just 32 of 67 defensive snaps. Additionally, with Eric Weddle (concussion) currently in the concussion protocol, there's potential for Rapp's playing time to increase. As a three-year starter at Washington -- and a standout during his first professional offseason -- the rookie could quickly become a serviceable asset in IDP settings.
More News
-
