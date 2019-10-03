Play

Rapp (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rapp is nursing an ankle injury suffered during Week 4's loss to the Buccaneers, and he hasn't yet resumed practicing. As long as the rookie second-round pick is unable to go, expect Marqui Christian to replace him as a rotational player in the Rams' secondary.

