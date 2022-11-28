Rapp recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Rapp didn't miss a snap on defense, and he stuffed the stat box with a team-high 12 tackles. The Rams as a defense bent, but didn't break against the mighty Chiefs offense, who had to settle for just a pair of touchdowns and four field goals. Rapp's previous season-high for tackles was eight in Week 9, and he'll look to follow up on his solid statistical production against Seattle in a Week 13 showdown with another high-octane offense.