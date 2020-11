Rapp (knee) is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's win over Seattle, and he will get an MRI to confirm that diagnosis, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Recovery times for MCL sprains vary, but Rapp will likely be facing a multi-week absence if the MRI confirms the injury. The safety is a key cog on defense for Los Angles, as Rapp had played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in three consecutive games prior to Sunday's injury.