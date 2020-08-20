Rapp (knee) will likely be out until at least next week, Eric D. Williams of SI Rams Digest reports.

The injury has been dubbed minor, but fantasy owners would feel more comfortable if the sophomore was on the field preparing for the beginning of the season. Rapp posted solid numbers down the stretch last year with 68 tackles (45 solo), two interceptions, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery through the final nine games of the campaign and should be a reliable asset in most IDP settings again in 2020.