Rapp (knee) should return "in the next week or so," per coach Sean McVay, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The injury has been dubbed relatively minor, but fantasy managers would feel more comfortable if the sophomore was on the field preparing for the beginning of the season. Rapp posted solid numbers down the stretch last year with 68 tackles (45 solo), two interceptions, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery through the final nine games of the campaign and should be a reliable asset in most IDP settings again in 2020.