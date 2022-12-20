Rapp recorded seven tackles (six solo), an interception and one pass defended during Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers.

Rapp's first-quarter interception of Aaron Rodgers was the safety's second pick in as many weeks, as Rodgers sailed a pass over the head of Allen Lazard and Rapp capitalized with the easy pick. Denver's anemic offense is next up in Week 16, even with Russell Wilson (concussion) likely to return at quarterback over Brett Rypien, Rapp should be in line for another strong performance.