Rapp registered 12 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

Rapp has sat out for just one defensive snap over the last two weeks, so it appears he has usurped Marqui Christian as the Rams' starting strong safety. The rookie second-round pick is thriving in the role, as he led the team in tackles in this contest. He now has 44 stops and three pass breakups through seven games, and he'll enjoy a bye week before firing up again for Week 10's road game versus the Steelers.

