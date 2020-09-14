Rapp played behind rookie sixth-round pick Jordan Fuller against Dallas on Sunday, finishing with just three tackles to Fuller's team-leading eight.

Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic reported that coach Sean McVay said Rapp, a presumed starter going into 2020, was not injured. McVay also said "Rapp continues to be a huge part of" the Rams defense, but it's hard to see how Rapp plays much if Fuller is logging starter-level snaps. Rapp posted 100 tackles on 834 snaps as a rookie second-round pick last year, so if he was demoted in favor of Fuller then it's a rather shocking turn.