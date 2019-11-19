Play

Rapp collected eight tackles (seven solo) and broke up a pass Sunday in the Rams' 17-7 win over the Bears.

Rapp displaced Marqui Christian as the Rams' starting strong safety in Week 7 and has emerged as one of the top IDP options at the position. Over the last four games, Rapp has notched 35 tackles (27 solo) while breaking up two passes.

