Rapp notched two solo tackles, two defended passes, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Rapp's first career interception came in the form of a pick-six of Kyler Murray. The rookie second-round pick also nabbed a pass earlier in the Week 13 contest, but the play was brought back due to a pass interference penalty on Nickell Robey-Coleman. Rapp will look to bounce back to his usual strong tackle numbers against the Seahawks in Week 14.