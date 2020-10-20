site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Taylor Rapp: Secures nine tackles
RotoWire Staff
Rapp finished with nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the 49ers.
Rapp bounced back after registering just two tackles in Week 5. He's recorded 33 total tackles through the first six games of the 2020 campaign and will take the field in Week 7 against Chicago.
