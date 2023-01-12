Rapp recorded 92 tackles (58 solo), six pass defenses, two interceptions and recorded a fumble over 16 games in 2022.
Rapp's final year of his rookie deal saw him put together a nearly identical season to two of his previous three, discounting his 2020 season where he only played in nine games. In his other three campaigns, he's combined for 286 tackles, 20 pass defenses, and 10 interceptions. A return to the Rams for the unrestricted free agent would mean fighting for playing time against Jordan Fuller (hamstring), who started the season as a co-starter at strong safety until injuries kept him off the field for all but four games.