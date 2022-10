Rapp (ribs) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Rapp was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday after sustaining a rib injury during Monday's loss to the 49ers, which will ultimately leave him sidelined against Dallas. With fellow starting safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) set to miss at least the next four weeks on IR, expect Terrell Burgess and Russ Yeast to take on larger roles in the Rams' banged-up secondary.