Rapp recorded three tackles (one solo) and one interception during Thursday's 17-16 win against the Raiders.

After Baker Mayfield's improbable 98-yard touchdown drive to pull the Rams up by a point with just seconds remaining, Derek Carr attempted to start a game-winning drive of his own by dialing up Davante Adams on his first pass attempt. Rapp was ready, however, and stepped in front of Adams to bring down Carr's desperation heave and give the Rams their first win since defeating the Panthers all the way back in Week 6. Rapp will look to add to his interception totals against the Packers and Aaron Rodgers in Week 15, who already has thrown nine picks so far in 2022 after throwing just nine combined in 2020 and 2021.