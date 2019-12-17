Play

Rapp made 10 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The rookie second-round pick out of Washington brought his tackle total to 89 this year, ranking third on the team behind Cory Littleton (124) and Eric Weddle (95). Rapp continues to be an every-down player, and this was his third double-digit tackling effort of the year. He'll look to stay on track in Week 16 against the 49ers.

