Rapp recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo. He played 55 of 62 defensive snaps.

Starting safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder) was injured in the second quarter and didn't return during Sunday's contest, so Rapp saw an uptick in playing time and turned in a solid fantasy showing. Rapp was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, started 10 games and racked up 100 tackles for the Rams last year. However, a preseason knee injury allowed Fuller to usurp Rapp's starting job. Their fortunes may be reversed now. If Fuller misses time, Rapp should return to being a respectable fantasy option in most IDP settings.