Rapp (ankle) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The rookie second-round pick sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and was unable to practice during the short week of preparation. Marqui Christian could slide into Rapp's rotational role in the secondary in Seattle.

