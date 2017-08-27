Play

Hemingway (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Saturday's game against the Chargers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hemingway has been trying to hold onto a tight-end spot throughout training camp, and he's currently slated behind Tyler Higbee and 2017 second-round pick Gerald Everett. There really couldn't be a worse time for an injury, so hopefully Hemingway can recover for the final preseason game in Green Bay on Thursday.

