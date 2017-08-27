Rams' Temarrick Hemingway: Heads off field on cart
Hemingway (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Saturday's game against the Chargers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hemingway has been trying to hold onto a tight-end spot throughout training camp, and he's currently slated behind Tyler Higbee and 2017 second-round pick Gerald Everett. There really couldn't be a worse time for an injury, so hopefully Hemingway can recover for the final preseason game in Green Bay on Thursday.
More News
-
Chiefs expectations sans Hunt
The debates over Spencer Ware and Kareem Hunt may have been decided by an injury. Heath Cummings...
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...