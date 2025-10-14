Ferguson wasn't targeted and played 17 snaps on offense during Sunday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens.

While Ferguson was unable to secure any targets on offense, he did take the field for just over 30 percent of the Rams' snaps on offense, a season high. Colby Parkinson (concussion) may return for Week 7 against the Jaguars in London, and with Tyler Higbee establishing himself as the top tight end in the pecking order once again, Ferguson, Parkinson and Davis Allen will share the backup tight end duties as they've been doing for the majority of the season thus far.