Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Catches 11 passes in rookie season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson caught 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in three-regular season games during the 2025 season.
Ferguson spent the majority of the campaign as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee but still had a solid rookie season nonetheless. With Higbee set to be a free agent, Ferguson could see a larger role on offense next season.
More News
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Full listing Wednesday•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Inactive in wild-card round•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Remains DNP on Wednesday•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Estimated as DNP on Tuesday•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Expected back for playoffs•