default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ferguson caught 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in three-regular season games during the 2025 season.

Ferguson spent the majority of the campaign as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee but still had a solid rookie season nonetheless. With Higbee set to be a free agent, Ferguson could see a larger role on offense next season.

More News