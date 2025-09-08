Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Could be in line for more work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson played five snaps on special teams during Sunday's 14-9 win against the Texans.
Despite the second-round pedigree, Ferguson's first action of his NFL career was spent on the bench when the Rams were on offense, failing to secure a single snap. Colby Parkinson (shoulder) had a rough day however, turning two catches into negative six yards and losing a fumble, while also sustaining a sprained AC joint in the victory. This may open the door for Ferguson to earn some snaps on offense in Week 2 alongside Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, although a Titans defense that has been tough on tight ends under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson may not be the most ideal setting for a breakout.
