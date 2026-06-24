Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Drawing positive reviews

Several members of the Rams organization have suggested that Ferguson will have a big 2026 season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson had a quiet rookie campaign, catching 11 of 25 targets for 231 yards and three touchdowns over 14 regular-season games. However, people around the organization have suggested the Oregon production is in for bigger things, and veteran tight end Tyler Higbee said he believes Ferguson is "going to be a great player." With that said, Ferguson could face plenty of competition for snaps during the coming campaign, as the Rams have a crowded tight-end room that includes Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and second-round rookie Max Klare.