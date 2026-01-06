Ferguson (hamstring) was estimated as DNP on Tuesday's practice report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson missed Sunday's regular-season finale against Arizona after he tweaked his hamstring in Friday's practice. Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Ferguson to return for Saturday's wild-card date with the Panthers. With Tyler Higbee back, however, and joining Colby Parkinson, it's unclear what Fergusons's role will be if he's active against Carolina.