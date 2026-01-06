Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Estimated as DNP on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson (hamstring) was estimated as DNP on Tuesday's practice report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Ferguson missed Sunday's regular-season finale against Arizona after he tweaked his hamstring in Friday's practice. Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Ferguson to return for Saturday's wild-card date with the Panthers. With Tyler Higbee back, however, and joining Colby Parkinson, it's unclear what Fergusons's role will be if he's active against Carolina.
More News
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Expected back for playoffs•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Won't play vs. Arizona•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Tweaks hamstring, doubtful Week 18•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Scores in back-to-back weeks•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Scores second TD of season•
-
Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Makes one catch in win•