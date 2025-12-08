Ferguson failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 45-17 win against the Cardinals.

The second-round rookie out of Oregon was on the field for a season-high 45 snaps on offense, nearly the same amount as Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. Parkinson paced the trio with three catches for 32 yards a touchdown, while Allen had a modest two catches for 21 yards. Ferguson only earned a single target from Matthew Stafford in the blowout, however, which he failed to bring in. This is the third week in a row that Ferguson has failed to secure a target, and the fourth week in a row the rookie has went without a catch. Ferguson will try to get back on track against a depleted Lions defense in Week 15.