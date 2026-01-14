default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ferguson (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Ferguson missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury, but a full listing Wednesday indicates that the issue is behind him. He thus will be in the mix for snaps and targets among Rams tight ends alongside Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen for Sunday's divisional-round contest at Chicago.

More News