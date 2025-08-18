Ferguson (groin) participated on practice Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Ferguson was "a little bit limited" in his first return to practice since Aug. 2, when he suffered a groin injury, but also said he was encouraged by the rookie second-round pick's activity in full pads. Ferguson's groin injury forced him to miss Los Angeles' first two preseason games, so Saturday's road matchup against the Browns will represent the rookie tight end's final chance to log exhibition reps before Week 1.