Ferguson secured six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Ferguson finished as the runner-up on the Rams in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets while closing out the scoring with a five-yard TD grab in the fourth quarter, as the second-year tight end saw a significant increase in opportunity in the absence of Puka Nacua (hip). Ferguson drew a sole target over 31 snaps in the Week 1 loss to the 49ers, and despite Monday night's surge in production, it will be difficult to trust any of the members of the Rams' deep tight-end room on a game-to-game basis.