The Rams selected Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

Ferguson is a tall, lanky tight end prospect out of Oregon who was a consistent producer over his four seasons in Eugene. He had 16 total touchdowns on 134 receptions and maxed out at 591 yards on 43 grabs in 2024. Drops were a bit of an issue for him with six over the last two years, however. The Rams were hurting for tight end production while Tyler Higbee was sidelined last season, and Ferguson gives them promising insurance behind him. Ferguson is more of a pass-catcher than a blocker as his playing style, and with him going in the second round, fantasy managers will be giving him a closer look in the coming months.