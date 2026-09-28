Ferguson (ankle) went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Broncos, James Palmer of NFL on Prime Video reports.

Ferguson seemed to aggravate the ankle injury that limited his practice participation earlier in the week. If Ferguson's unable to return to the game, the Rams will be down two key pass catchers, as they are already playing without Puka Nacua (hip). Ferguson had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in the previous game but was hurt on his first target Sunday night, which fell incomplete.