Ferguson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

A second-round selection in April, Ferguson was the third tight end off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, going after first-round choices Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren. Despite his pedigree, Ferguson hasn't been able to earn a meaningful role with the Rams over the first two weeks of the season, playing just four offensive snaps in total. He may be in store for limited opportunities with Los Angeles as a rookie so long as the other tight ends on the roster (Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen) all stay reasonably healthy.