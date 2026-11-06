Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Ferguson (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game at Washington, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Since the Rams designated Ferguson for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he's managed a pair of limited practices as he works his way back from an ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 3 at Denver. He seems destined to be listed as questionable for Week 9 action, and then the team must activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to suit up Sunday.